Eureka acquires Merit assets

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: PE Hub

Eureka Growth Capital today announced the acquisition of the assets of Merit Service Solutions Holdings, LLC through its newly-formed affiliate, Exterior Maintenance Resources, Inc. . Eureka recruited a new CEO and partnered with operating management to establish a platform that is a leading national provider of outsourced exterior facilities management services.

