Other days

Other days

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Benton was wounded several times, and is believed to be dying at his home in the country near the church. Scruggs is held in the county jail here, pending the outcome of Benton's wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malvern Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better? Jun 29 Wow 6
Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10) Jun 28 Jerrid 103
Saline County Jail Jun 27 Melissa 3
find a milf (Mar '11) Jun 21 Elisa 5
News Pennington is new sheriff (Nov '08) Jun 15 anonymous 10
Ty Rodgers, Shalom Rehab, Corruption Jun 12 Trademark 1
Lisa Wright (Nov '13) Jun 8 noher2 2
See all Malvern Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malvern Forum Now

Malvern Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malvern Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Malvern, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,461 • Total comments across all topics: 282,173,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC