Arkansas Nears Medical Marijuana License Deadline

LITTLE ROCK - Arkansas will soon begin taking applications from those who hope to grow and dispense medical marijuana, though the state's strong religious heritage and restrictions imposed by the Legislature will limit where greenhouses and distributors can operate.

