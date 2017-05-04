Malvern man dies after Jeep hits tree

Malvern man dies after Jeep hits tree

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A Malvern man died Saturday after his vehicle hit a tree in Hot Spring County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Joseph Hicks, 75, was driving a 2016 Jeep east on U.S. 70 in Bonnerdale just after 8 a.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malvern Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-officer charged in girl's sex assault 4 hr Newsbreak 1
Looking for friend Kenny A Jarrett, Any one kno... (Feb '16) Apr 21 Guest 4
This girl (Apr '15) Apr 16 Cantstandawhore 2
Review: Arkansas Psychiatry & Behvrl - Gary Tha... (Jul '10) Apr 14 zoeb 4
Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better? Apr '17 The obvious 2
Local prosecutors Avoiding responsibility for t... Apr '17 The obvious 1
saline county cop.. (Feb '11) Apr '17 Anonymous 13
See all Malvern Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malvern Forum Now

Malvern Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malvern Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Malvern, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,092 • Total comments across all topics: 280,845,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC