Malvern man dies after Jeep hits tree
A Malvern man died Saturday after his vehicle hit a tree in Hot Spring County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Joseph Hicks, 75, was driving a 2016 Jeep east on U.S. 70 in Bonnerdale just after 8 a.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, the report said.
