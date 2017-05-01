Malvern in court over land

Malvern in court over land

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: NWAonline

A dispute that's nearly two decades old is back in court, with the city of Malvern asking a Hot Spring County circuit judge to rule that 10 pieces of property that left Rockport years ago and became part of Malvern should stay in Malvern. The court case stems from a resolution that the Rockport City Council passed declaring that the properties that left Rockport should revert to Rockport because they were never connected to Malvern sewer service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malvern Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-officer charged in girl's sex assault 4 hr Newsbreak 1
Looking for friend Kenny A Jarrett, Any one kno... (Feb '16) Apr 21 Guest 4
This girl (Apr '15) Apr 16 Cantstandawhore 2
Review: Arkansas Psychiatry & Behvrl - Gary Tha... (Jul '10) Apr 14 zoeb 4
Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better? Apr '17 The obvious 2
Local prosecutors Avoiding responsibility for t... Apr '17 The obvious 1
saline county cop.. (Feb '11) Apr '17 Anonymous 13
See all Malvern Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malvern Forum Now

Malvern Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malvern Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Malvern, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,092 • Total comments across all topics: 280,845,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC