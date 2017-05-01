Malvern in court over land

A dispute that's nearly two decades old is back in court, with the city of Malvern asking a Hot Spring County circuit judge to rule that 10 pieces of property that left Rockport years ago and became part of Malvern should stay in Malvern. The court case stems from a resolution that the Rockport City Council passed declaring that the properties that left Rockport should revert to Rockport because they were never connected to Malvern sewer service.

