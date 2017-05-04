Ex-officer charged in girl's sex assault

Ex-officer charged in girl's sex assault

There are 1 comment on the NWAonline story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ex-officer charged in girl's sex assault.

A former police officer was arrested early Wednesday on felony charges and accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl on multiple occasions in Garland County beginning in January. Paul Henry Allen, 41, of Hot Springs, who resigned Tuesday from the Hot Springs Police Department, was initially arrested by police in Malvern and taken to the Hot Spring-Garland County line, where he was taken into custody by Garland County sheriff's deputies shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

#1 4 hrs ago
This former detective for the Hot Springs Police Department also closed an investigation into three death threats made by a man named Tyson Alex Rodgers.

He had facts and proof to back the prosecution of Rodgers but closed it anyway.

Tyson Alex Rodgers is related to Lain Rodgers who owns Shalom Women's Rehab in Hot Springs AR and reportedly has a close connection to the Garland County Court System.
