There are on the NWAonline story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ex-officer charged in girl's sex assault. In it, NWAonline reports that:

A former police officer was arrested early Wednesday on felony charges and accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl on multiple occasions in Garland County beginning in January. Paul Henry Allen, 41, of Hot Springs, who resigned Tuesday from the Hot Springs Police Department, was initially arrested by police in Malvern and taken to the Hot Spring-Garland County line, where he was taken into custody by Garland County sheriff's deputies shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NWAonline.