Malvern woman dies in 1-car crash

A one-vehicle accident in Hot Spring County killed a 23-year-old woman Saturday morning, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Mykayla Crain of Malvern was driving northbound on U.S. 67, south of Malvern, when the vehicle left the roadway at about 8:30 a.m., according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.