Malvern woman dies in 1-car crash

Malvern woman dies in 1-car crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

A one-vehicle accident in Hot Spring County killed a 23-year-old woman Saturday morning, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Mykayla Crain of Malvern was driving northbound on U.S. 67, south of Malvern, when the vehicle left the roadway at about 8:30 a.m., according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malvern Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for friend Kenny A Jarrett, Any one kno... (Feb '16) Sun iknow 2
saline county cop.. (Feb '11) Mar 9 Racism sucks 12
That stupid cop murdered that kid Mar 9 Camera question 11
Paul Babbitt Mar 7 Bill Rivera 2
Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14) Mar 7 Justin 8
Rybard lumber Mar 5 Citizen 2
Lt. Monte Hodge (Jan '14) Mar 4 Connie 9
See all Malvern Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malvern Forum Now

Malvern Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malvern Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Malvern, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,113 • Total comments across all topics: 279,512,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC