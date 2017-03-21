Friendship rolls to 11-1 winGULF SHORES, Ala. - Following a bad start ...

Friendship rolls to 11-1 winGULF SHOR...

Friendship rolls to 11-1 win

Following a bad start to its spring break Monday, Friendship Christian bounced back Tuesday with an 11-1 win over Magnet Cove . The Lady Commanders led 4-0 midway through the third inning and broke open a 4-1 lead with seven in the fourth as they finished with 12 hits.

