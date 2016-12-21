New Arkansas sheriff says office, veh...

New Arkansas sheriff says office, vehicles in filthy shape;...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

The new sheriff of Hot Spring County said Monday that he likely will ask the Arkansas State Police to investigate what he described as the trashing of the department's Malvern office during the previous administration. Former Sheriff Ed Hollingsworth denied the allegations and said that if new Sheriff Mike Cash had seen the department when Hollingsworth took office four years ago, "he'd have thought it was beautiful."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malvern Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rybard lumber Mon citizen 1
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Dec 29 Love the Village 3
Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10) Dec 24 Shkyles86 98
Robert Kevin Finney Dec 24 Rob Blipherd 3
Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13) Dec 22 joe 6
Kelly Peppard arrested for robbery!!!! Dec 17 iknow 4
Pitiful college (Nov '15) Dec 7 biker 4
See all Malvern Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malvern Forum Now

Malvern Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malvern Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
 

Malvern, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,439 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,828

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC