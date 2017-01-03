Former sheriff in Arkansas denies dirty office accusations
The new Hot Spring County sheriff said he'll likely ask Arkansas State Police to investigate what he calls the trashing of the department's Malvern office during the previous administration. Sheriff Mike Cash said Monday that the office was a mess when he visited it a couple weeks ago, and it's worse now.
