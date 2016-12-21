Born in Wartime, Southwest Power Pool...

Born in Wartime, Southwest Power Pool Marks 75 Years

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

The Southwest Power Pool, a wartime baby that had growing pains through the atomic age and matured into one of the nation's largest coordinators of the electric grid, turned 75 years old today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malvern Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10) 9 hr Shkyles86 98
Robert Kevin Finney 14 hr Rob Blipherd 3
Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13) Thu joe 6
Kelly Peppard arrested for robbery!!!! Dec 17 iknow 4
Pitiful college (Nov '15) Dec 7 biker 4
Robber down Dec 2 Ron Skips 1
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Nov '16 ToMiCa 1
See all Malvern Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malvern Forum Now

Malvern Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malvern Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Malvern, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,920

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC