Arkansas teacher accused of calling Obama a spider monkey,a Michelle a first chimpa on Facebook
An Arkansas teacher is facing calls for his resignation after he allegedly compared President Obama and the first lady to monkeys. Trent Bennett, a science teacher at Malvern High School, is accused of calling Michelle Obama a "nasty chimp" and Mr. Obama a "spider monkey" on his now deactivated Facebook page.
