Arkansas teacher accused of calling O...

Arkansas teacher accused of calling Obama a spider monkey,a Michelle a first chimpa on Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Washington Times

An Arkansas teacher is facing calls for his resignation after he allegedly compared President Obama and the first lady to monkeys. Trent Bennett, a science teacher at Malvern High School, is accused of calling Michelle Obama a "nasty chimp" and Mr. Obama a "spider monkey" on his now deactivated Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malvern Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... 16 hr Love the Village 3
Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10) Dec 24 Shkyles86 98
Robert Kevin Finney Dec 24 Rob Blipherd 3
Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13) Dec 22 joe 6
Kelly Peppard arrested for robbery!!!! Dec 17 iknow 4
Pitiful college (Nov '15) Dec 7 biker 4
Robber down Dec 2 Ron Skips 1
See all Malvern Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malvern Forum Now

Malvern Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malvern Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Serena Williams
 

Malvern, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,479 • Total comments across all topics: 277,452,891

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC