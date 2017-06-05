Story from NorthCountryNow.com
The Massena Rotary Club recently collaborated with several other clubs in District 7040 for an international service project at the Working Families Center in Quito, Ecuador. Rotarians from Massena, Chateaugay and Malone in New York State and Pembroke and Petawawa in Ontario together contributed $8,450 in order to receive a matching grant from the District to fund the total project cost of $16,900.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Add your comments below
Malone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malone man arrested
|25 min
|Just who
|9
|Best looking man (Oct '13)
|4 hr
|Inquiring about
|83
|Malone KMart Closing
|4 hr
|Try It
|8
|Megan page and jenna cornell
|7 hr
|Wondering
|7
|Brittany peppin
|12 hr
|Dang
|1
|Public Defender Lawyer Resigns, Why?
|18 hr
|Derp
|14
|cps/dss
|21 hr
|Callthecops
|20
Find what you want!
Search Malone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC