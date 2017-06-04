SPCA looking to fill shelter director...

SPCA looking to fill shelter director position

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

After five years on the job, Executive Director Douglas J. Marlow is leaving the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Jefferson County. In the past, he also has worked in health services, at Planned Parenthood of Northern New York, as CEO at Mercy Care and overseeing community health centers in Watertown, Canton and Malone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tina Newstead 20 min heygirl 2
Friend 4 hr Nick 75
Grand canyon jump 8 hr Dksucks 10
Sullivans Auto 9 hr Deep River 3
Brittany pepin, watch out, steaks everything 12 hr Nano 14
john mccarthy (Jul '10) 16 hr Forgotten son 3
Alex robinson Tue heygirl 15
See all Malone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malone Forum Now

Malone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Malone, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC