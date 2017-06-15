Potsdam, Colton net convincing NC Men...

Potsdam, Colton net convincing NC Mena s Summer Soccer wins

Potsdam and Colton pulled away to convincing wins on their home fields in North Country Men's Summer Soccer matchups on Wednesday. Potsdam 5, Malone 0: At the, SUNY Potsdam turf, Jorge Nsundidi anchored a balanced Potsdam offense with a pair of goals.

