Potsdam booters blank Canton for NC Mena s Summer Soccer win
Chip's Place/McDuff's of Potsdam pulled away to a 4-0 win over North Country Savings Bank of Canton in North Country Men's Summer Soccer action on Sunday. Mark Misiak, Tim Cook, Lebron Erdous and Johnny Furcick all scored first-half goals with Owusu Kingsley and Jordan Nihmey logging assists.
