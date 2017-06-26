Potsdam booters blank Canton for NC Mena s Summer Soccer win

Chip's Place/McDuff's of Potsdam pulled away to a 4-0 win over North Country Savings Bank of Canton in North Country Men's Summer Soccer action on Sunday. Mark Misiak, Tim Cook, Lebron Erdous and Johnny Furcick all scored first-half goals with Owusu Kingsley and Jordan Nihmey logging assists.

