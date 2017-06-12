Colton-Parishville blanks Heuvelton f...

Colton-Parishville blanks Heuvelton for NC Womena s Soccer win

Colton-Parishville blanked Heuvelton 4-0 and Canton outscored Madrid-Waddington 3-1 in a pair of North Country Women's Summer Soccer make-up games played on Sunday. C-P 4, Heuvelton 0: At Swift Field in South Colton, Kodi Perkins led the winning effort with a pair of goals while Hailey Hennessy and Catherine Monaghan netted singletons.

