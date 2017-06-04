Authorities investigating Sunday fire...

Authorities investigating Sunday fire in St. Regis Falls

ST. REGIS FALLS – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a vacant house on Spring Street early Sunday. The blaze, which was reported at 1:17 a.m., is considered suspicious, St. Regis Falls First Assistant Fire Chief Adam Cox said.

