SUNY Canton inducting Hall of Fame Class of 2017

SUNY Canton will welcome several alumni, friends and former leaders into the college's Hall of Fame during a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. June 2 in the Richard W. Miller Campus Center. The Hall of Fame was created in 2011 to celebrate the past, present and future of the college by recognizing those who have made significant contributions to their field, their communities and to the storied history of SUNY Canton.

