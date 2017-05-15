Qualifier held for Upstate NY Scholas...

Qualifier held for Upstate NY Scholastic Chess Championships

Monday May 15 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

A free qualifying chess tournament was held in Malone Saturday. The event served as a qualifier for the Upstate NY Scholastic Chess Championships, which takes place May 21. The qualifier brought in students from throughout the region, stretching from Potsdam to Keeseville.

