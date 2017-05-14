N.Y. officials said to be probing for...

N.Y. officials said to be probing former Trump aide's real-estate deals

Sunday May 14

Paul Manafort, who briefly led Donald Trump's presidential campaign, may be the target of probes by New York state's attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney's office. NEW YORK - New York state has opened an investigation into the real-estate dealings of President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, deepening the already intense legal scrutiny of the young administration.

