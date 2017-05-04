Alice Hyde President Doug DiVello resigns
There are 8 comments on the Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal story from Thursday May 4, titled Alice Hyde President Doug DiVello resigns. In it, Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal reports that:
MALONE –– Alice Hyde Medical Center President and CEO Douglas F. DiVello resigned effective Wednesday, The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center Board of Trustees announced. Stephens Mundy, president and CEO of the UVM Health Network – Adirondack Region will provide leadership during this transition, working in conjunction with all of the existing senior leadership team at Alice Hyde.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
|
#1 Thursday May 4
He did not resign as stated, he was fired, dismissed, let go. And he needed to be.
|
#2 Friday May 5
Maybe the old timers on the board should go. The same couple people control it all. Year after year everyone else gets blamed for the shortfalls. Yet, they seem to be lifetime members?
|
#3 Friday May 5
Let me guess...he single handily put the hospital in financial ruin. None of the checks or balances gave notice to anything?
I think someone else that wad an assistant wanted his job!
Let's see who the replacement is?
|
#4 Sunday May 7
He fired ppl. Now he's fired.
Let's spend heaps of $$$ to change the name to uvm.
|
#5 Sunday May 7
The doors would have been closed by now if hospital had not affiliated. UVM has been keeping AHMC alive lately. Government needs to change how they reimbursement small hospitals.
|
#6 Sunday May 7
Really, the medical profession is a scam to rape people, families and insurance companies. The doctors send you here or there for procedures that you do not need just so your insurance company can be bullied and if you don't have insurance you screwed. Yes and I can prove it . As a matter of fact I have a pending complaint that is being investigated.
|
#7 Sunday May 7
He should have never been given the chance to have been the CEO. Things went really bad when he came on board. I had worked there for years but since they needed to cut back to pay for the new nursing home, they cut all the higher paid, long time hard workers! I was let go and the only thing I can say for the employees left, get out while you can. I made a lot better of myself and am so much happier! Alice Hyde is a big joke.
|
#8 Thursday May 11
The previous board president is the one who laid the foundation for the future...He left as everyone saw this coming. He is the one that gourged the system with his salary.
The only way to save the hospital was to affilate.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Malone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rip Bob Lamb
|13 min
|In hell
|21
|Wayne Jock
|1 hr
|Chad p
|6
|Grape ape
|2 hr
|Yup
|1
|Fair 2017
|2 hr
|For Real
|2
|Friend
|3 hr
|Tinalynn
|32
|Old Man Beat Up
|7 hr
|Get a life
|6
|gay people
|8 hr
|Whats it to you
|22
|Malone Police Chief
|18 hr
|GWP
|61
Find what you want!
Search Malone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC