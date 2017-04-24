Story from NorthCountryNow.com
Kirk and Todd LaVigne, brothers from the Malone area, have a tentative takeover date of May 22, depending on state action on their beer license application. Chip and LuAnn Cross, who bought the Potsdam IGA business in 2006, are moving to Oneida, were they will be opening a new Save-A-Lot store there in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Add your comments below
Malone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to malone
|18 min
|Really
|8
|My Experience In The Border Patrol
|29 min
|Bacon
|1
|Monroe muffler
|1 hr
|wowiee
|22
|Mrs Reardon from Constable
|2 hr
|concerned
|45
|Brittany Pepin wanted by cops again for stealing
|2 hr
|concerned
|4
|Abram Kahl
|16 hr
|Travis
|1
|Grape ape
|17 hr
|Grape ape
|4
Find what you want!
Search Malone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC