North Country at Work: Seed potato farming in Gabriels
If you've driven much around the Adirondacks, you've most likely seen one of the North Country's largest seed potato farms; you just didn't know it. Leavitt Farms is located on Route 86 between Gabriels and Saranac Lake - with high, open fields, and stunning views of the Adirondacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Malone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CO pay is out of control too many milking the s...
|31 min
|icare
|25
|gay people
|1 hr
|The Impossible Girl
|13
|Craig Richards
|2 hr
|tommy savoir
|8
|Mrs Reardon from Constable
|4 hr
|I know
|36
|Adam trudell
|5 hr
|Seen
|7
|TBoneSteak Arrested
|5 hr
|Witness
|32
|Malone Village Police (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|interested
|99
Find what you want!
Search Malone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC