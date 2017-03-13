Winter storm continues to lock down t...

Winter storm continues to lock down the region, travel 'extremely difficult'

Wednesday Mar 15

Tuesday's winter storm hit much of the North Country with crazy amounts of snow, driven at times by wind gusts spiking to 45 miles an hour. That meant a near-shutdown of travel in the region, with the Lake Champlain bridge closing and the ferry from Essex to Charlotte Vermont still out of service until further notice.

Malone, NY

