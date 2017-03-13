Winter storm continues to lock down the region, travel 'extremely difficult'
Tuesday's winter storm hit much of the North Country with crazy amounts of snow, driven at times by wind gusts spiking to 45 miles an hour. That meant a near-shutdown of travel in the region, with the Lake Champlain bridge closing and the ferry from Essex to Charlotte Vermont still out of service until further notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Malone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Desire hart (Apr '15)
|37 min
|desire hart
|35
|malone da's office under investigation by fbi
|40 min
|faux news
|10
|Pregnant again
|1 hr
|What
|10
|CTY Courthouse and DSS rip off taxpayers
|1 hr
|annoyed
|2
|Pedophiles
|2 hr
|Maloneneedstruth
|5
|reid stann
|3 hr
|Not Legit
|6
|A Day Without Women
|10 hr
|North
|23
Find what you want!
Search Malone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC