Salmon River flooding response continues as water levels decrease
The Salmon River has largely returned to within its banks, and floodwaters that covered two roads and threatened the village wastewater treatment plant have receded. The river carved a channel through the ice jam that caused water to inundate Lower Park and Lane streets Friday night and early Saturday morning, allowing the water to drain back into the river, Malone Town Highway Superintendent Bruce Mallette said as he checked the situation on Lower Park Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Malone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Gokey (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|NWA69
|24
|Brittany Lamica
|3 hr
|Lmao
|3
|Tammy Gordon
|3 hr
|Wow
|17
|Cheater
|5 hr
|Be real
|14
|Malone Village Police (Jul '11)
|10 hr
|A Malony
|91
|Matt Tessier's wife
|13 hr
|Judy777
|3
|Ufos above
|Sat
|Uh Huh
|9
Find what you want!
Search Malone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC