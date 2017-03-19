Salmon River flooding response continues as water levels decrease

The Salmon River has largely returned to within its banks, and floodwaters that covered two roads and threatened the village wastewater treatment plant have receded. The river carved a channel through the ice jam that caused water to inundate Lower Park and Lane streets Friday night and early Saturday morning, allowing the water to drain back into the river, Malone Town Highway Superintendent Bruce Mallette said as he checked the situation on Lower Park Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.