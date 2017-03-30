Malone man charged with DWI following...

Malone man charged with DWI following crash

State police on Wednesday charged Ervin E. Francis IV, 27, of 431 Houndsville Road, Malone, with aggravated driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was also cited with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, speed not reasonable and prudent and failure to use a designated lane.

