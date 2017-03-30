Malone man charged with DWI following crash
State police on Wednesday charged Ervin E. Francis IV, 27, of 431 Houndsville Road, Malone, with aggravated driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was also cited with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, speed not reasonable and prudent and failure to use a designated lane.
