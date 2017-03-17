Malone faces flood
MALONE –– The village of Malone, town of Malone and Franklin County each issued separate state of emergency declarations on Friday to allocate and free up the necessary resources to address the floodwaters that pose a threat to individual residences and the village of Malone wastewater treatment plant. Village and town officials, along with county emergency services staff, are working with local residents living in the affected area along the Salmon River north of the village to ensure public safety is maintained and to provide assistance when and where it is needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Malone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotel Flanagan project revived (May '12)
|7 hr
|Uh huh
|51
|Where did my post go?
|10 hr
|I know
|4
|Matt Tessier's wife
|10 hr
|I know
|2
|Dr. Baghats office girl
|11 hr
|Be kind
|20
|Walmart employees lets play
|11 hr
|woah
|8
|malones walmart bathrooms (Mar '15)
|11 hr
|wahh
|19
|Where is she?
|11 hr
|Reddog
|14
Find what you want!
Search Malone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC