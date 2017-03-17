Malone faces flood

MALONE –– The village of Malone, town of Malone and Franklin County each issued separate state of emergency declarations on Friday to allocate and free up the necessary resources to address the floodwaters that pose a threat to individual residences and the village of Malone wastewater treatment plant. Village and town officials, along with county emergency services staff, are working with local residents living in the affected area along the Salmon River north of the village to ensure public safety is maintained and to provide assistance when and where it is needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.