Fire destroys downtown Malone building housing American Village Dry Cleaners
MALONE –– The construction of the roof of the building housing the American Village Laundromat and Dry Cleaners forced firefighters battling a Saturday morning blaze at the site to tear down the front of the structure, leaving the building unusable. However, the effort enabled owners of the longtime Malone business to salvage much of their equipment, chemicals and office records, Malone Callfiremen Chief Brian Gokey said Sunday.
