Drug bust results in charges for Hogansburg, Fort Covington men
A Hogansburg man and a Fort Covington man were among 10 faces drug charges following a Malone Village Police investigation. a Joshua A. Savoir 31 of Fort Covington for cocaine criminal sale of a controlled substance third and criminal possession of a controlled substance third.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bust
|56 min
|Dntmtr
|24
|Tell Me Why Franklin County is being Left Out.
|2 hr
|Truth
|12
|Info
|3 hr
|love the north co...
|4
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|8 hr
|2cents
|438
|Waiting for change
|Sun
|Seriously
|18
|Ufos above
|Sun
|Uh Huh
|3
|A Day Without Women
|Sun
|You Reap What You...
|37
Find what you want!
Search Malone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC