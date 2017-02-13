Power to go out in Malone on Saturday

Power to go out in Malone on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Even not-so-early risers could find themselves waking up in the dark on Saturday as National Grid has scheduled a power outage for that morning. The “planned power interruption” is scheduled to take place from 5 to 8 a.m. according to an email from Richard L. Burns, National Grid manager of community and customer management in Potsdam, that was sent to Franklin County emergency management officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Voter fraud 2 hr My president 10
Town of malone highway department 2 hr WhatTheEff 7
beth buchanon 3 hr Irritated 12
amusement park in malone 4 hr think about it 21
Married with kids 15 hr Available 6
POLICE: Malone man punched, strangled woman 16 hr Malone is dead 4
Looking for a good time 23 hr Awe Strukk 7
See all Malone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malone Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Franklin County was issued at February 12 at 2:54PM EST

Malone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Malone, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,450 • Total comments across all topics: 278,809,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC