Power to go out in Malone on Saturday

Even not-so-early risers could find themselves waking up in the dark on Saturday as National Grid has scheduled a power outage for that morning. The “planned power interruption” is scheduled to take place from 5 to 8 a.m. according to an email from Richard L. Burns, National Grid manager of community and customer management in Potsdam, that was sent to Franklin County emergency management officials.

