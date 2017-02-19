Malone man facing six felonies in all...

Malone man facing six felonies in alleged drive-by shooting

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

MALONE –– A village resident is facing six felony charges after he allegedly fired two shots into a house on Fort Covington Street in a drive-by shooting on Friday night. Tyree N. Stines, 36, was charged by Malone Village Police with first-degree attempted assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.

