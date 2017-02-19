Malone man facing six felonies in alleged drive-by shooting
MALONE –– A village resident is facing six felony charges after he allegedly fired two shots into a house on Fort Covington Street in a drive-by shooting on Friday night. Tyree N. Stines, 36, was charged by Malone Village Police with first-degree attempted assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Malone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CO pay is out of control too many milking the s...
|11 min
|SRL
|3
|Cheater!!
|54 min
|DMC
|2
|A Day Without Women
|1 hr
|bernie
|18
|Mandi Marie costco
|7 hr
|Endthis
|1
|Wanta hear a joke?
|8 hr
|AntiFem
|1
|Malone logic on T bone
|14 hr
|annoyed
|2
|Looking for a good time
|14 hr
|Clinton Corr
|11
Find what you want!
Search Malone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC