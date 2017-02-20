Malone couple charged with stealing more than $400 in Magic cards

State police on Sunday charged Corey F. Waldron, 28, and Candace L. Ferriero, 28, both of Malone, each with a count of sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny, both misdemeanors. Troopers charge that at about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Walmart, located at 7494 Route 11 in the town, Mr. Waldron and Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.