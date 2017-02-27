Fire damages beauty shop in River Roa...

Fire damages beauty shop in River Road in Malone

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A small freestanding building housing a beauty salon on River Road in Malone was damaged by a Saturday morning fire. Although firefighters were able to save the building, the interior of Paula's Beauty Shop was damaged by the firefighting efforts, said Malone Callfiremen Chief Brian Gokey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
malone school board (Aug '16) 1 hr Holy smokes 106
Where's Elise? 4 hr Phat 14
Joe Maneeley 4 hr Eyes watching 1
Scott smith 5 hr Justice 1
Walmart makes me DIZZY (Jun '09) 11 hr Lil sad 132
Lee lamitee 23 hr Jimo 1
Shane dustin Sat Sjw 12
See all Malone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malone Forum Now

Malone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Malone, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,912 • Total comments across all topics: 279,172,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC