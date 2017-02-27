Fire damages beauty shop in River Road in Malone
A small freestanding building housing a beauty salon on River Road in Malone was damaged by a Saturday morning fire. Although firefighters were able to save the building, the interior of Paula's Beauty Shop was damaged by the firefighting efforts, said Malone Callfiremen Chief Brian Gokey.
