Colonel John H. Howard

Colonel John H. Howard

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

John will be reunited in heaven with his parents, beloved wife of 57 years, Phyllis Howard of Fort Covington, grandson Michael Howard, and brother Edward Howard. He leaves behind daughter Diana Howard of Canton, Ohio, sons Kevin Howard and Ken Howard, sister Patricia Geddes, brothers Thomas Howard and William Howard, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, dear friend Betty Erdman, and countless special friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 3 min Why 393
Churchs 38 min Not true 14
Malone freeloaders 1 hr I know 36
Super Bowl 3 hr Info 1
Ellen shatlaw Pittman 6 hr Stank 3
News 'Boxed In': NYCLU Releases Report On Extreme Is... (Oct '12) 16 hr Why 33
deadbeat dads (Mar '15) Fri Ho 4 sho 42
See all Malone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malone Forum Now

Malone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Malone, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,557,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC