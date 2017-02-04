Colonel John H. Howard
John will be reunited in heaven with his parents, beloved wife of 57 years, Phyllis Howard of Fort Covington, grandson Michael Howard, and brother Edward Howard. He leaves behind daughter Diana Howard of Canton, Ohio, sons Kevin Howard and Ken Howard, sister Patricia Geddes, brothers Thomas Howard and William Howard, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, dear friend Betty Erdman, and countless special friends.
