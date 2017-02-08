Brasher Falls man charged with aggrav...

Brasher Falls man charged with aggravated DWI, bribery

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police on Jan. 29 charged Nickolas J. Rubado,32, of Brasher Falls, with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and third-degree bribery, both felonies. He was also cited with unsafe lane change, failure to use designated lane.

