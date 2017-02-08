Brasher Falls man charged with aggravated DWI, bribery
Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police on Jan. 29 charged Nickolas J. Rubado,32, of Brasher Falls, with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and third-degree bribery, both felonies. He was also cited with unsafe lane change, failure to use designated lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amusement park in malone
|1 hr
|Trash collector
|9
|Churchs
|2 hr
|Zombie Jesus
|40
|Kristin legacy
|2 hr
|Wow
|15
|neeed a dentist
|23 hr
|I agree
|4
|deadbeat dads (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Just say no
|46
|Amanda the Scholar Haggerty
|Tue
|Just wait
|2
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|Mon
|Meat pocket
|402
Find what you want!
Search Malone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC