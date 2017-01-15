Mother charged after child brings marijuana-dusted sandwich to school

A Malone woman is facing child endangerment charges after she allegedly packed her child's school lunch in a bag that had held marijuana. Alison Johnston, 26, was charged by village police with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and one count of unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, after her 7-year-old child brought a sandwich dusted with marijuana to Davis Elementary School on Thursday.

