Mother charged after child brings mar...

Mother charged after child brings marijuana-dusted sandwich to school

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A Malone woman is facing child endangerment charges after she allegedly packed her child's school lunch in a bag that had held marijuana. Alison Johnston, 26, was charged by village police with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and one count of unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, after her 7-year-old child brought a sandwich dusted with marijuana to Davis Elementary School on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alison johnson 1 hr Josh 19
T Bone 7 hr T bone steak 28
DSS mother of the year awards (Apr '16) 8 hr Just me 5
Shane dustin 11 hr Smdh 4
Lisa Bouvia 11 hr Pwned 3
Stealing from SPCA 11 hr Annie 4
corey rockhill 11 hr curd man 2
See all Malone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malone Forum Now

Malone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Malone, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,921,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC