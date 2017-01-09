Massena womana s baby delivered on si...

Massena womana s baby delivered on side of road by aunt

50 min ago

An anxious morning eventually gave way to a happy ending for a Massena resident, Alexis Chapman, was on her way to Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone with her sister Gabriella Currier on Jan 2. They pulled the car over. Gabriella called for help as she began to help her sister deliver her child in 35-degree weather.

Malone, NY

