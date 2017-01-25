Massena man charged with contempt

Massena man charged with contempt

Police charge that at 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 13 on Route 131 in the town, Mr. Malone violated a stay-away order of protection issued on Sept. 15 by Massena Town Justice Patrick J. Serguson by being in the same vehicle as the protected party, Brandi L. Baker.

