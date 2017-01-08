Malone residents displaced by fire
A fire at 448 E. Main St. in Malone was reported shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. It apparently began in an electrical box, spread to the walls and prompted fire crews to shut down the road, which is also U.S. Route 11, for nearly two hours.
