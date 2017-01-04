Leon L. Robert, age 88, a resident of St. Joseph's Home in Ogdensburg and formerly of Norfolk, passed away early Tuesday morning at St. Joseph's Home where he had been a resident for just over a year. Born in Norfolk, NY on December 3, 1928 to the late Marshall S. Robert and Velma M. Cheney, he graduated from Norfolk High School on June 9, 1946, where he lettered in Baseball, Soccer and Basketball.

