Bombay infant drowned in bathtub

The death of an infant found unresponsive in a Jock Mobile Estates home has been ruled accidental by Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon. Zackire Bush, who was 18 months old at the time of his death, drowned in a bathtub, state police Public Information Office Jennifer Fleishman said in an email.

