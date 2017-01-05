Assemblyman Billy Jones, members of the Franklin County Legislature sworn in for new terms
Ahead of his first session in Albany, D. Billy Jones was sworn in Tuesday afternoon at the Franklin County Courthouse in Malone as assemblyman for the 115th Assembly District. The swearing-in ceremony was the first of two Jones will sandwich around his first day in the state Legislature Wednesday.
