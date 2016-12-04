Well-known Chateaugay kennel owner killed in three-vehicle accident

The co-owner of a Chateaugay kennel that has produced some of the top Siberian huskies in the world was killed in a three-vehicle crash on county Route 24 on Friday afternoon. Norbert A. Kanzler, 84, who co-owned Innisfree Kennels with his wife, Kathleen, was pronounced dead at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, where he had been taken after his sport utility vehicle struck two other vehicles, state police said.

