Well-known Chateaugay kennel owner killed in three-vehicle accident
The co-owner of a Chateaugay kennel that has produced some of the top Siberian huskies in the world was killed in a three-vehicle crash on county Route 24 on Friday afternoon. Norbert A. Kanzler, 84, who co-owned Innisfree Kennels with his wife, Kathleen, was pronounced dead at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, where he had been taken after his sport utility vehicle struck two other vehicles, state police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Malone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|41 min
|fancy that
|144
|Riverside Craphole
|3 hr
|you are not high ...
|35
|Paula Maguire (Sep '13)
|5 hr
|nice
|5
|Why
|8 hr
|what
|24
|Seacomm
|14 hr
|Gross
|17
|Pritch
|15 hr
|concerned
|3
|Diane boyea
|Fri
|dumb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Malone Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC