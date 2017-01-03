Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Thumbs up to the late Lars J. Spinner, formerly of Woodmancy Road, Randolph, who gifted a $1.1 million scholarship endowment that will make its first $30,000 available to Randolph students graduating in June.

