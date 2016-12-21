Story from NorthCountryNow.com
Before Susice joined MMH, she was director of education at Adirondack Health in Saranac Lake where she held the position since July of 2015. Before that, she was clinical educator and employee health RN at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone for seven years.
