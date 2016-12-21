Malone man gets 10 years in prison for sword attack
Dec. 05--MALONE -- A Malone man charged with attempted murder pleaded guilty to assault in Franklin County Court Monday for nearly severing another person's wrist with a sword. In a plea agreement reached with the District Attorney's Office, Scott J. Hart, 29, admitted his hacked Russell Hohol in the lower left arm and back.
