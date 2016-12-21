Malone man gets 10 years in prison fo...

Malone man gets 10 years in prison for sword attack

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The Post-Standard

Dec. 05--MALONE -- A Malone man charged with attempted murder pleaded guilty to assault in Franklin County Court Monday for nearly severing another person's wrist with a sword. In a plea agreement reached with the District Attorney's Office, Scott J. Hart, 29, admitted his hacked Russell Hohol in the lower left arm and back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
leo shatlaw 1 hr hahahahaha 3
Why 4 hr Annie 28
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 4 hr truth is 152
harassment on line 15 hr T bone steak 5
Diane boyea 21 hr Supertrooper645 4
Merrick Manley Wed Supertrooper645 1
Love Riverside Restaurant Wed Absolutely Offended 16
See all Malone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malone Forum Now

Malone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Malone, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,852 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,746

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC