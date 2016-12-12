Hogansburg man sentenced for involvement in 2014 car crash
A Hogansburg man was sentenced to prison Monday in St. Lawrence County Court for his involvement in the 2014 car crash that left a Massena woman with life-threatening injuries. Joseph A. Back, 56, of 494 River Road, Hogansburg, was sentenced to 5½ years in prison for his Oct. 5 guilty to the violent felony of second-degree assault and first-degree vehicular assault in a plea deal with the district attorney's office in a plea deal with the district attorney's office.
