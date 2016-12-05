There are on the Watertown Daily Times story from Monday Dec 5, titled Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted assault of elderly couple. In it, Watertown Daily Times reports that:

The former U.S. Border agent who resigned following the attempted assault of a Massena couple in December was sentenced to probation Monday afternoon. Bryan C. McDonald, 35, 5120 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain, was sentenced to five years of probation for his Oct. 14 guilty plea to two counts of attempted second-degree assault, both class E felonies, as the result of a plea deal with the district attorney's office.

