Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted assault of elderly couple
The former U.S. Border agent who resigned following the attempted assault of a Massena couple in December was sentenced to probation Monday afternoon. Bryan C. McDonald, 35, 5120 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain, was sentenced to five years of probation for his Oct. 14 guilty plea to two counts of attempted second-degree assault, both class E felonies, as the result of a plea deal with the district attorney's office.
#1 Monday Dec 5
If it was someone that wasnt law enforcement before they would be in jail!! 2 sets of laws...1 for law enforcement and 1 for non law enforcement... you can bet he will get nothing for killing his wife
#3 Tuesday Dec 6
If he did not push her, then why didn't he immediately stop?
#5 Wednesday Dec 7
The police don't sentence, prosecute, or try defendants you god damn ingrates. They know arrest people. This guy was arrested, they did their jobs.
#6 Wednesday Dec 7
If the department of justice should investigate anything, it would be hoe to identify all of you and shove bricks up your butts sideways for being idiots.
#7 Wednesday Dec 7
Strange how they say attempted assault...sure looked like the assaulted them to me.
#11 Wednesday Dec 7
He was originally charged (by the police) with assault 2nd. It was pled down by the DA's office to attempted assault 2nd. There's no mystery here. It's well known that he beat the crap out of the old couple and that they sustained injuries. There would have been pictures and statements made by the couple to support the assault charge. That's all you need, nothing to cover up. Whether he argued with his wife prior to her death has nothing to do with him beating up the kids people. The fact that it was pled down likely has more to do with the wishes of the couple than some stupid ass conspiracy that you all seem to think is happening. Did it ever occur to you that maybe they (the old couple) felt a little bad for a dude that just watched his wife get smoked by a car?
#13 Wednesday Dec 7
JAIL HIM!!!!!!
#14 Wednesday Dec 7
She was killed by being run over by a car...
#15 Wednesday Dec 7
You can believe that there's a conspiracy like an idiot if you want. Clearly there is no getting through to you.
You have to be able to prove that something happened to charge someone with a crime. He beat up an old couple and was appropriately charged by the police afterward and then the da's office pled it down. You want to blame the police for that?
There's nothing there to indicate he killed her. Think about what you're saying! I have arguments with my wife, if she met an untimely end in front of me would that mean I killed her? Of course not, you god damn degenerate!
#16 Wednesday Dec 7
Big difference between "untimely" and unexplainable, mysterious death.
#17 Wednesday Dec 7
He's Border Patrol... if he was going to kill his wife, don't you think he would have done it some other way, a little more discreet and "natural"!? He knows how, they are trained well. Second, if you saw your family member dismembered and someone was pulling you away when you were holding her, do you think you would be in your right mind?? Look past the point that he was border patrol and the fact that it was an unfortunate accident. Let him, his family and her family move on with out your horrible judgment..... and now you may all bash me and tell me how crazy I am. And go ....
#18 Wednesday Dec 7
Wrong, if it had not been a LEO then DA Rain would have simply not Indicted in a timely manner. Since it was a cop she didn't screw it up. Thank God he wasn't a child molester than he would have got nothing under Rain's Administration.
#19 Wednesday Dec 7
Wonder if he will ever get a date again :)
#22 Wednesday Dec 7
Johnny, I'll explain how she died to you. She got hit by a f*^king car. The end.
#23 Wednesday Dec 7
Ask the parents of the dead woman. Who will stand up for the deceased? Don't see them embracing their f-ked up son in law.
#24 Wednesday Dec 7
What's that got to do with the price of tea in China? I didn't say he didn't treat his wife poorly, just that he didn't kill her.
Prosecutor: Uh, yer honor? I'd like to present evidence that the Defendant killed his wife. Uh, his in laws don't like him and won't defend him. I rest my case.
Sounds pretty stupid doesn't it?
#25 Wednesday Dec 7
You sound pretty stupid. Got a dog in this fight.
#26 Thursday Dec 8
at least the judge sees something fishy why he wasn't taken in and question bci gave him special treatment
#27 Thursday Dec 8
These are the people out blockading the highway out in the middle of nowhere, away from any witnesses, working out their nazi fantasies on the public.
It's time to fight back.
#29 Thursday Dec 8
Fight back against what exactly? The US government? They have a pretty good army man, you'll lose. Checkpoints have been repeatedly upheld by the SCOTUS as being constitutional, stop your crying or GTFO.
You know what fighting back looks like? It looks like a fanatic shooting cops in Dallas. That's what he thought he was doing, fighting back against cops that were 'oppressing' his people. What happened to him? He got blown up by a robot carrying a bomb.
