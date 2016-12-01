Brasher Falls man faces felony charge for allegedly assaulting inmate
Thomas Agens, 47, of Brasher Falls, was arrested by state police on a charge of second-degree assault following his indictment by a Franklin County grand jury. He has been suspended without pay from his $76,809-a-year job, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
